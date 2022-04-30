Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Cars banned on road during school opening and closing times

By Sue AustinNewsPublished:

The banning of vehicles in a part of Shrewsbury during school opening and closing times is to be continued.

On April 20, Shropshire Council made an experimental order banning traffic from Greyfriars Road between its junctions with Longden Coleham and Salters Lane from 8.20am until 9am and between 2.50-3.30pm on school days only.

The order which came into effect on May 1 will operate for a period of up to 18 months.

Bicycles, residents requiring access to their premises and emergency vehicles being used in an emergency will be exempt.

Shropshire Council says that that councillors will consider in due course whether the provisions should continue indefinitely.

Full details of the order can be viewed at Shrewsbury Library in Castle Gates.

News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News