Cars banned on road during school opening and closing times

On April 20, Shropshire Council made an experimental order banning traffic from Greyfriars Road between its junctions with Longden Coleham and Salters Lane from 8.20am until 9am and between 2.50-3.30pm on school days only.

The order which came into effect on May 1 will operate for a period of up to 18 months.

Bicycles, residents requiring access to their premises and emergency vehicles being used in an emergency will be exempt.

Shropshire Council says that that councillors will consider in due course whether the provisions should continue indefinitely.