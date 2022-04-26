Fewer air passengers handled by UK airports in 2021

Passengers arriving at Birmingham Airport

Just 64.4 million passengers arrived or departed on flights at UK airports in 2021.

Civil Aviation Authority data shows that it compared with 296.9 million in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic led to a huge reduction in demand for air travel.

The trend is mirrored in the Midlands. Birmingham Airport recorded 2.48m passengers in 2021, which compared to 12.65m in the pre-pandemic year of 2019. The total was 13 per cent down on 2020. East Midlands was down eight per cent on 2020 at 832,529. It had 4.67m passengers in 2019.

Birmingham Airport says it has since seen a recovery. It handled 566,647 passengers last month which was up 275.1 per cent on the same month in 2021 with East Midlands handling 148,152 – up 176,4 per cent.

Heathrow, the UK's busiest airport, recorded its lowest annual number of passengers for nearly 50 years in 2021, at just 19.4m. This was a decline of 76 per cent from the 2019 total of 80.9m.

Among the airports with the largest decreases over the period were Southend (down 95 per cent), Cardiff (down 93 per cent), Gatwick (down 87 per cent) and London City (down 86 per cent).

Trade body the Airport Operators Association said the figures highlight how the UK's aviation sector "suffered more than European rivals last year" due to tougher travel restrictions.

Passenger numbers across all UK airports last year fell by 13 per cent from 2020 when the total was 73.8m.

That bucked the trend for major airports in the rest of Europe, such as Frankfurt (up 32 per cent), Amsterdam's Schiphol (up 22 per cent) and Paris Charles de Gaulle (up 18 per cent).

AOA chief executive Karen Dee said: "The CAA's figures show just how badly UK airports were affected by the pandemic, much more so than our European competitors.

"The UK's restrictions were more onerous and lasted for longer than those in Europe, despite our much more rapid vaccine rollout."

Quarantine hotels remained in operation in the UK for several months after they were scrapped in most other European nations, putting many people off travelling abroad.

Later in 2021, the UK was the only country in Europe requiring both a pre-departure test and post-arrival test for all arrivals, regardless of vaccination status.

The AOA said UK airports have lost £10 billion in revenue since the first coronavirus lockdown in March 2020, but those in Germany, Italy, Ireland and the US received nearly eight times as much financial support.

Ms Dee warned that the UK "cannot afford our aviation network to lag behind our global competitors".

The "financial health" of UK airports places the country "at a disadvantage", she said.

"That is why the UK and devolved governments should set out a comprehensive plan to recover the UK's aviation connectivity."

Demand for UK flights has risen this year, coinciding with the scrapping of all coronavirus restrictions for arrivals.

Heathrow recorded its busiest month since the start of the pandemic, with 4.2 million passengers using the west London airport in March.

That represented nearly an eight-fold increase on the total for the same month last year.

Tim Alderslade, chief executive of trade association Airlines UK, said: "This summer should be a bumper one and for many routes we're seeing demand above where we were in 2019.

"But we can't lose sight of the fact the sector has been through its worst ever crisis and it will take several years to deal with the debt airlines had to take on to make it through the pandemic with no passengers."