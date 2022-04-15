Board games cafe the right move for family

The Boardroom Gaming Cafe

The Boardroom Gaming café opened its doors to the public in New Street just over one month ago and now opens seven days a week from 10am to late.

Boardroom Gaming Café is a real family business with Jenni Drew, her husband Jon and his two brothers Luke and Jacob helming the company.

They are the kind of family who like to sit down and play boardgames and really missed it during the height of the covid restrictions.

Mrs Drew, who is one of the managing directors, said: “During lockdown, we discovered how much we missed interacting with people in person.

“We love playing board games with family and friends and not being able to gather around a table and enjoy these experiences together was saddening.

"When covid hit it created changes in several of our working situations and after some restrictions were lifted we were finally able to socialise again. Talking to my husband and both brothers in law we decided now was the time to create our dream.”

They already have themes for weekdays including Monday meetups which allow those who wish to play but lack opportunity or community around them to gather, make new friends and learn different games.

Picnic and play takes place every weekday afternoon for when the kids finish school, they can come and enjoy tasty treats and play games for only £5.

Sunday 10-12 they run sensory mornings (bookings only) for those who may find the bustle of a cafe a little overwhelming.

Mrs Drew said: “We aim to create a truly inclusive community where everyone feels welcome no matter ages, genders, orientations or abilities.

"Visitors can come and grab a coffee, read a manga or comic from our Book Nook, or hire a game to play at one of our tables for a few hours with friends.”

"There is a huge variety of games available that people can play as well as hiring tables and spaces, trading card events as well as so much more.”