Wrekin Housing Group gives fresh start to young people in Shropshire

Patrick Davies has secured himself a full time position with Wrekin after completing his Kickstart placement.

The Wrekin Housing Group has been involved in the initiative which aims to combat long-term unemployment for young people.

They were particularly hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic and the initiative provides funding to create six-month job placements for 16 to 24-year-olds on Universal Credit.

The placements have seen young people take up various roles including posts in repairs and maintenance, customer services, catering, grounds maintenance and administration.

During their placements they were given access to support to ensure they had the best chance of securing employment in the future.

The scheme’s success has been particularly evident at Wrekin, with 34 people having secured permanent positions after completing their placements.

One of those to benefit is Patrick Davies, aged 23, who now has a permanent, full-time role as a finance assistant, after completing his six-month Kickstart with Wrekin’s Money Matters team.

He said: “It has been a fantastic experience and the support I have had off everyone has been brilliant and has really helped me grow during my time here with Wrekin.

"Before I started my placement I was battling with my mental health, I was homeless and I did not have the best upbringing.

"Wrekin have really helped me and I am making a difference to people’s lives on a daily basis and it is really rewarding."

Sam Hine, social value and inclusion manager at The Wrekin Housing Group said: “We are proud to have placed 80 people into roles across the business since March 2021.

"It has been a life-changing experience for many young people like Patrick.

"It has been a privilege to provide quality opportunities which enable young people to access skills and training, helping them to secure sustainable employment.