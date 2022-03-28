One Direction star Liam Payne on his Oscars joy – and his shock at Will Smith punch

Liam Payne

The One Direction star, who grew up in Wolverhampton, said he knew Will Smith and his family as he used to live near him in Los Angles. He said he has also met Chris Rock and that he was a "really nice guy".

He said: "There were three losers in this fight. It is a very sad thing, but we are all human."

Liam spoke of his admiration for Smith and how touched he was by the actor's acceptance speech for his Best Actor award, given for his role in King Richard.

He said: "There was a very beautiful moment for me to see one of the world's best emoters speak from the heart. It cut very deep. Out of a horrible moment there was a bit of beauty."

The 28-year-old singer, who attended St Peter's Collegiate School and Wolverhampton College, now spends most of his time in America and has started to lose his Black Country twang.

Speaking en route to the after-show Vanity Fair party, and wearing a black suit, he said he found it surreal to be at the Oscars surrounded by the world's biggest names in film.