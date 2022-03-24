Former Madeley doctor dies

Dr Farooqui

Mohammed Farooqui moved to Telford in 1977 and was a senior partner at Madeley Health Centre for nearly 30 years, retiring in 2005.

Originally from India where he graduated from medical school in Hyderabad, he first worked in London and Suffolk when he came to the UK.

After initially working in hospitals, he continued to do so even when a GP, serving patients at Broseley Cottage Hospital and Copthorne Hospital at Shrewsbury and the Day Clinic at Wrekin Hospital before the advent of the Princess Royal Hospital.