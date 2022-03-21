New hygiene ratings across Shropshire confirm businesses with one to five-star ratings

Data collected over the past month shows 74 per cent of pubs, bars and clubs achieved a rating of five, which the FSA marks as 'very good hygiene standards'.

Out of Telford & Wrekin's 144 takeaways with ratings, 91 of them – 63 per cent – have ratings of five.

They also reveal that there is not a single recorded establishment in the county with a rating of zero.

Pubs, bars and nightclubs:

Rated 5: The Place Bar, Oakengates

Rated 4: Bell Inn, Shifnal; The Bear, Bridgnorth; The Half Moon, Jackfield; Talbot Hotel, Kidderminster.

Rated 3: Chetwode Arms, Market Drayton.

Rated 1: The Feathers Inn, Brockton, Much Wenlock,

Takeaways:

Rated 5: The Welldeck, Wellington; Caprinos Pizza, Wellington; Golden House, Wellington; Royal Balti, Wellington.

Rated 4: Rajas Kebab House, Newport; Foodi, Trench.

Rated 3: Star Pizza Kebab, Newport; Telford Oriental, Telford.

Rated 2: Peking House, Newport.

Rated 1: Slices, Wellington.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens:

Rated 5: Dinks Coffee Shop, Dothill, Telford; Oh Crumbs at TF3; A Passion For Coffee, Halesfield; Chasni Limited, Telford; The Shropshire Golf & Leisure Centre, Muxton; Newport Cottage Hospital Trust; Mere Park Garden Centre, Stafford Road; Haybridge road cafe, Telford; Cleo's Of Ironbridge, Ironbridge.

Rated 4: The Bear, Bridgnorth; Molly's Cafe, Broseley.

Rated 3: Shimla Tandoori Restaurant, Newport.