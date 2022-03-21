Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

New hygiene ratings across Shropshire confirm businesses with one to five-star ratings

By Lauren HillTelfordDining outPublished: Comments

Latest figures from the Food Standards Agency (FSA) show a large percentage of Shropshire's establishments having the maximum health rating.

Data collected over the past month shows 74 per cent of pubs, bars and clubs achieved a rating of five, which the FSA marks as 'very good hygiene standards'.

Out of Telford & Wrekin's 144 takeaways with ratings, 91 of them – 63 per cent – have ratings of five.

They also reveal that there is not a single recorded establishment in the county with a rating of zero.

Pubs, bars and nightclubs:

  • Rated 5: The Place Bar, Oakengates

  • Rated 4: Bell Inn, Shifnal; The Bear, Bridgnorth; The Half Moon, Jackfield; Talbot Hotel, Kidderminster.

  • Rated 3: Chetwode Arms, Market Drayton.

  • Rated 1: The Feathers Inn, Brockton, Much Wenlock,

Takeaways:

  • Rated 5: The Welldeck, Wellington; Caprinos Pizza, Wellington; Golden House, Wellington; Royal Balti, Wellington.

  • Rated 4: Rajas Kebab House, Newport; Foodi, Trench.

  • Rated 3: Star Pizza Kebab, Newport; Telford Oriental, Telford.

  • Rated 2: Peking House, Newport.

  • Rated 1: Slices, Wellington.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens:

  • Rated 5: Dinks Coffee Shop, Dothill, Telford; Oh Crumbs at TF3; A Passion For Coffee, Halesfield; Chasni Limited, Telford; The Shropshire Golf & Leisure Centre, Muxton; Newport Cottage Hospital Trust; Mere Park Garden Centre, Stafford Road; Haybridge road cafe, Telford; Cleo's Of Ironbridge, Ironbridge.

  • Rated 4: The Bear, Bridgnorth; Molly's Cafe, Broseley.

  • Rated 3: Shimla Tandoori Restaurant, Newport.

  • Rated 2: Beijing Palace, Newport; Bod, Newport.

Dining out
Entertainment
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Bridgnorth
Shrewsbury
Oswestry

By Lauren Hill

Reporter

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News