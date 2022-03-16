Wellington shop set to boost aid relief

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 15/03/2022 - Save It Discount Store has opened in Wellington, Telford. People will be able to buy surplus food collected from supermarkets at discount prices, money goes to help fund a food bank. In Picture L>R: Di Levitt, Mayor of Wellington Paul Davis, Jenna Stones (front) and Nicole Knight..

It sells food no longer needed by the supermarkets at a discount price and is a triumph for the group, members of which are already in Poland distributing and co-ordinating aid for the refugees from war torn Ukraine.

The Shropshire Star reported on Monday how Lea Beven who runs Food Share and the Connect Project was going to Poland but faced a crisis as the driver taking donated items couldn't access his bank account and needed cash for fuel and other items on the way.

Speaking yesterday from Poland she said the public had come forward with the £1,500 needed as a loan before the funds raised by fellow aid group Salam Norge comes through.

She said the situation at the border in Poland was 'grim' but she was delighted they had been able to get the lorry - one of three going out - to the location.

She said: "It's not good here but at least aid is getting through. One thing I would say is that the refugees don't need clothes, there are a lot of donations of clothes going to waste so as much as donations are appreciated they don't need clothes.

"But it is great to hear the shop opened back home and hopefully that will go a long way to helping with the Ukranian appeal and the other work we do.