Flexible working Brits offered ‘workation’ on beaches of Croatia

Mobile homes in Croatia

Work Remotely Croatia’s mission is to establish remote work communities across the country – and The Valley in Zadar, the first digital nomad community in the country, has been hugely successful since its launch in late 2021.

Now, workers from the UK can fly out to Zadar alone, with their partners, or even the entire family, for three weeks of working, wellbeing, exploration and community.

Mario Mrkša, project leader of Work Remotely Croatia (WRC), said they had welcomed nomads from the age of 23 right up to 56 and were looking forward to welcoming their next visitors from April 1-22.

He said: “Everyone is welcome, as long as they have the right attitude and are able to work online, including families.

“Our workation is for anyone that wants to work remotely in a beautiful destination and connect with other remote workers of a similar mindset. People are not expected to do 100 things every day but rather take part in various activities before or after work and at the weekend.”

Stephanie Henson, a Shropshire business owner, flew out to the Digital Nomad Valley in Zadar in January.

She said: “I loved my experience in Zadar. I was a stone's throw from the beach, the working space was amazing and the community was fantastic. The spa was absolutely incredible.

“I cannot recommend this place more highly for a relaxing but perfectly accommodating place for professional workers.

“I was looking for a blend of community, luxury and professional space to work and I found it in Zadar.”

Activities and community events are an integral part of the workation and aim to bring the digital nomad community together to enhance the experience for everyone, with wellbeing events included in the package price and additional exploration and community events available to all with minimal personal expenses to pay.

And the site itself offers various options of accommodation from studio apartments to three-beds and offers swimming pools, tennis courts and a gym as well as the spa facilities.

Mario said: “Our community manager will run events along the themes of wellbeing, exploration and community including yoga, meditation, spa treatments, hiking, cycling, sailing, shared cooking, movies and more.

“It is such a diverse community in terms of marital status, age and income. We haven't had a family at The Valley yet, but there are children's playgrounds, both indoor and outdoor, onsite which parents can use for children and they are right next to coworking space.

“We are really looking forward to welcoming our digital nomads for April.”