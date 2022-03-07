Is Shrewsbury's North West Relief Road facing the axe?

Artist's impression of the North West Relief Road over the river Severn at Shelton

A letter to Shropshire Council from the Department for Transport warns there is not enough money to fund all the road schemes currently being proposed across the UK.

Ministers are reviewing the Major Road Network programme, which includes the North West Relief Road (NWRR). It says it is yet to decide which schemes to axe.

The letter, seen by the Shropshire Star, also says there have been changes in the last three years to Government policy around transport investment, requirements on carbon impacts, the impact of new forecasts and the effects of Covid on delivery and future demand.

It calls on transport bodies and councils for help in undertaking the review and too look at whether schemes in the programme will meet the original objectives which include reducing congestion and supporting housing delivery, supporting all road users and supporting the strategic road network. It further asks whether the scheme represents value for money and whether it is supported by MPs and others in the wider community.

The new road would effectively complete a ring road around Shrewsbury, linking Battlefield to the A5 on the Oswestry side of the town.

Shropshire Council's planning committee had been expected to take a decision in December on the authority's proposals for the NWRR, which would link northern and western parts of Shrewsbury. But the vote was put back when it was decided more time was needed for people and stakeholders to submit responses.

The Environment Agency wrote to the council in October saying it still had concerns about the project and requested further information, and a formal objection has been lodged by Shrewsbury Town Council

Councillor Rob Wilson, the council's shadow portfolio holder for physical infrastructure said: “There is significant risk because construction costs are increasing all over the world. The planning application and full business case have been delayed again. It doesn’t even fit with the existing local transport plan, or the new one that is under development.

“Shropshire Council has signed a blank cheque for any overspend and at full council last week it was exposed that they have also invested all of the development costs. If the government pulls the plug, the council could be left with just £1.4m. Some councillors want to press on, but it is increasingly apparent that this road is a money pit.”

Speaking for protest group Better Shrewsbury Transport, Frank Oldaker, said: ‘We have reviewed the scheme against the DfT criteria and it has shown that, if applied objectively, the funding for the scheme is likely to be withdrawn.

"The road will result in an increase in carbon emissions. It does not have local support, with over 4.500 objections and local town councils including Shrewsbury, Oswestry and Ludlow vehemently opposed to it. It does not represent value for money since the current business case is hopelessly optimistic, based on out-of-date and missing costs and over-inflated estimates of its benefits. The programme for the scheme is also badly off-track, resulting in additional costs and delays."

But a spokesman for Shropshire Council said the NWRR remains a priority scheme.

"Having successfully passed through the outline business case and into programme entry in 2019, a full business case submission to DfT is expected by the end of 2022," he said.

"It can also be confirmed that the NWRR continues to support and deliver the stated aims within the original objectives of the MRN programme and the more recent, wider objectives of government transport investment.