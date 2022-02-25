Cash boost for primary school fund

Ysgol Trefonnen’s Family Engagement Officer and well-bring officer Jen Craven receives £100 for the family fund from Llandrindod Wells North County Councillor Jake Berriman.

Ysgol Trefonnen Church in Wales Community Primary School has recently created a ‘Family Fund’ which is available to children and their families.

Since lockdown, the school has become increasingly aware of a number of families who were, and are still, struggling financially and they have seen the affects that this can have in individual and family well-being.

The school recently appoint Jen Craven to a community well-being role and they currently refer families to the local Food Bank and other support services.

However, Jen said: “We wanted to be able to offer our families something more so we have created a ‘Family Fund’ within the school.

“If families are struggling, for whatever reason, they can request assistance from our Family Fund. The money can go towards payment for school shoes or trainers, headlice treatment, high school uniform, a school trip or even utility bills, the well-being of our young learners is paramount.”

The school recently collected huge amounts for the Llandrindod Wells Food Bank and is continually looking for inventive ways to support pupils and families beyond the classroom.

Ysgol Trefonnen also recently launched a challenge to pupils and parents to raise £20.22 in 2022. The idea being that everyone would design their own challenge, making it as fun as possible and record their efforts in photos to share.

All money raised will go towards the school’s community projects such as the community library, gardening projects, Christmas hampers, and their ‘Family Fund’.

Now the family fund has received another boost after Llandrindod Wells North County Councillor Jake Berriman decided to donate £100.

He said; “As someone growing up in a single parent household, when having free school meals still carried a bit of a stigma, I think what the school, where I am a Governor, are doing with this initiative is just fantastic.

“I am thrilled to be able to support it with a donation of £100 from my Llandrindod North Community Grant Fund.”

When elected Councillor Berriman, decided that he would give £600 of his annual council allowance to local groups that contribute to supporting the community spirit in his ward via his Llandrindod North Community Grant Fund.