Market Drayton and Ludlow residents urged to make a splash this year by signing up to Swimathon 2022

Former Team GB swimmer Mark Foster is urging people across Market Drayton to sign up for Swimathon 2022 from 6-8 May to raise funds for Cancer Research UK and Marie Curie.

Mark Foster, who previously represented Great Britain at the Olympics, helped highlight the annual fundraiser, which raises money for Cancer Research UK and Marie Curie and will take place in the Spring.

“Swimming is a fantastic form of exercise, with a wide range of benefits for both your physical and mental health and is accessible to people with varying abilities and needs," he said.

"So, whether you’re a keen swimmer who is in the pool all the time, prefer to be in open water or if you are just dipping your toes in for the first time, Swimathon is the perfect challenge for everyone.

“That’s why I’m asking everyone to get involved and feel the benefits of this fantastic sport whilst raising money for two great charities in Cancer Research UK and Marie Curie.”

There are a variety of distances to choose from – from 400m up to 30.9k – which offers a challenge for swimmers young and old, new and experienced.

Swimmers who cannot make one of the organised sessions can sign up to MySwimathon – which takes place from April 29 to May 15– and choose a time and venue that suits them.

Paula Young, spokesperson for Cancer Research UK in Shropshire, said: “It really doesn’t matter if you’re not the fittest or the fastest.

"Swimathon is such a fun and simple way to encourage people to get swimming – all while supporting causes which are close to the hearts of so many.

“One in two of us will get cancer, but all of us can support the research that will beat it.

From proving the link between smoking and cancer to laying the foundations for modern radiotherapy – our scientists have been at the forefront of cancer research for 120 years. And we’re not stopping now.

That’s why we’re urging swimmers to dive in this spring, raise money and help us keep investing in science today to deliver the treatments of tomorrow. Together we will beat cancer.”

Janet Lockheart, a Marie Curie nurse and Amy Chellew, a healthcare assistant, will be undertaking Swimathon this year, after originally planning to do it in 2020.

“We decided to do Swimathon to raise money to support the wonderful team at Marie Curie and the people that we care for," Janet said.

"We’ve seen first-hand the difference fundraising can make to families that need our support, so to be able to do this for them, and for those supported by Cancer Research UK is amazing.

“Swimming is a great way to get fit and raise money, so we’re really excited – we’ve been waiting two years to say we’ve completed Swimathon.”

Swimming regularly is said to benefit physical health by being gentle on the joints, while also lowering stress levels, improving sleep patterns and reducing anxiety and depression.

People can take part individually in the Swimathon, or as part of a team and the event will take place at Market Drayton Swimming and Fitness Centre and Teme Ludlow leisure centre from May 6 to 8.

Between March 8 to 16, participants can use the code 'springsale35' for a 35 per cent discount off the registration fee.

For further information, please contact Paula Young, senior media relations officer at Cancer Research UK on 07786 510438.