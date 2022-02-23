1st Albrighton Scout Group celebrate 80 years of making memories

The Albrighton Scouts are celebrated their 80th Anniversary last weekend.

The 1st Albrighton Scout Group reached a milestone birthday just before the coronavirus pandemic hit. They were due to have a year of celebrations spanning 2019 and 2020 to mark the occasion.

But, with the onset of Covid-19 in March 2020, the club was forced to postpone their plans until former and current members of the group could come together for a celebration.

Now the club has at last been able to celebrate the landmark anniversary with a special ceremony and party which saw approximately 150 people attend.

Backed by a host of local businesses, community groups and villagers, the event featured addresses from Sylvia Pledger – leader of Albrighton Parish Council– and several former Scout leaders.

Richard Wild, group Scout leader at the Den, Shaw Lane, said: "It's a relief – It's good to finally be able to do it.

“This celebration has been three years in the making thanks to Covid-19, but we’re finally glad to get everyone together to mark an important anniversary for our group and the village.

"The Scouts have played such a massive role in village life, supporting community events and parades, and putting Albrighton on the international map with jamborees in Austria, Sweden and Tokyo.

"They even helped to extinguish a fire at the Malting's on the High Street in 1958."

“That is why it was so important to document our colourful history for future generations to enjoy and to hopefully inspire young people to get involved with our movement.

"Thanks to The National Lottery Heritage Fund we’ve turned the dream into an impressive archive."

The Scout Hut was awarded a grant of £5,000 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund last year, which has been put towards an extensive archive of memorabilia to mark the anniversary.

Curated by former leader Bob Stanton and Victoria Mitchell, the collection of memories and artefacts features a plywood model of The Den and a special 80th badge designed by a former Scout.

Mr Wild said that the event was also an opportunity for people to see the work that had recently been done on the Scout Hut, including the installation of a new ceiling and floor.

A garden shelter had also been built outside to use in poor weather days, thanks to a 'generous bequest' from the family of Colin Pike.

The new development will support the outside learning and activities and is one of several improvements planned, including raising money to renovate the kitchen and toilets over the next 18-months.

“Covid was extremely tough on our children and the Scouts were there for families as much as we could be, holding virtual sleepover camps and regularly checking in to see how our young people were doing," Richard said.

“We’re now coming out of the pandemic and are in a really strong position with 70 members across Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Explorers – there’s even a waiting list to get in.

"This, along with the exciting plans we’ve got for The Den, means we have a really strong platform to write the next chapter of 1st Albrighton Scout Group.”

Jon Gill, group chairman, was also a key member of the organising committee alongside his wife Lynn.

Commenting on the archive, he said: “The archive is a fantastic addition to The Den, yet is still very much work in progress with the opportunity to add to it with more artefacts, memories and anything that tells the story of the last 80 years.

“The Scouts is such a fantastic movement, and we are certainly enjoying a renaissance with more young people keen to join.

"What we really need now is volunteers to come forward and become part of our Group, so we can give more local children the chance to make lifelong friends, take part in fun activities and learn valuable life skills.”

The 1st RAF Cosford Scout Group was formed in April 1939, with a view to helping the war effort locally.

In 1948, Mrs Legge, who was the wife of Dr Legge (a medical practitioner in the village) donated land for the Scout HQ as it is today, which was built in 1953 and opened by Mrs Legge in 1956.