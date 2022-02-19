Shropshire Adventure Rowing Club ready to take on Welsh rowers on in an upcoming race on the River Severn

Shrewsbury Adventure Rowing Club will be taking part in an international boat race in Shrewsbury in March. Pictured here are members of SARC - Shrewsbury Adventure Rowing Club.

Members of Shropshire Adventure Rowing Club (SARC) have been gearing up to take on the Montford Challenge on Saturday, March 19.

The teams will compete against their rowing friends from South Wales, who will travel to Shrewsbury to take part in the race which starts and finishes at The Pengwern Boat Club.

The race will be split into two stages and is open to Celtic and Pembroke longboats, Teifi skiffs or other fixed seat tubs who would like to apply.

The first stage involves an eight mile time trial upstream on the Severn, from The Pengwern Rowing Club to the northerly point of The Severn – the 'North Pole.'

Rowers will then proceed onto the second stage of the race which involves a six mile time trial downstream back into Shrewsbury to finish at the Pengwern.

Stage times will be combined to determine trophy winners and there will be a post-race presentation and social from 5pm onwards, which will take place at the boat club.

A race fee of £10 per person will apply, which is £50.00 per longboat, and includes post-race food.

Shropshire Adventure Rowing Club was formed in 2012 and runs organised events for its members throughout the year.

The group organise at least two weekly training sessions on the Severn, which take place at West Midland Showground, Shrewsbury.