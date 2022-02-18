More acts announced for town's folk festival

Shrewsbury Folk Festival.(Picture by Virtual Shropshire’s Drone Rangers)

The event, which takes place at the West Midland Showground in Berwick Road, will see them joining the likes of folk legend Judy Collins, piper Carlos Núñez and the all-women string band Della Mae.

The latest acts to be revealed include Scottish sensations Skerryvore, George Hinchliffe's Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain and The Unthanks together with Oysterband's John Jones and special guests performing his Rising Road show.

Skerryvore.

Police Dog Hogan makes its festival debut with the Sam Sweeney Band, the Julie July Band will present the Sandy Denny Experience, there is Fire & Dust – the story of Woody Guthrie in song by Reg Meuross and solo shows from Miranda Sykes, Reg Meuross and Dan Walsh.

Among the acts also already announced are Show of Hands, Black Umfolosi, Moonlight Benjamin, Stephen Fearing and The Sentimentals, The Roaring Trowmen together with Colin Linden and Tom Wilson.

Director Sandra Surtees said: “As ever we are pairing the best of British folk with a fantastic roster of international acts to deliver an eclectic line up that covers everything from traditional music to folk rock, bluegrass, Americana and world music.

"And we’re still to reveal some big names so it’s shaping up to be a really great festival.

The Unthanks.

“Mix all this with an extensive dance programme including indoor and outdoor ceilidhs, dedicated festivals for children and young people, workshops and singarounds and there’s never a dull moment."

The festival is retaining an open air stage following its introduction last year and there’ll be two covered music stages and the outdoor 'village stage'.

The festival’s dance tent will return giving a covered venue for ceilidhs, dance shows, workshops and displays.

There’s also on site camping and glamping, a food village and a festival shop, craft fair and real ale, wine and cocktail bars.