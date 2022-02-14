University students to lead the way on a sweet and sugary trail around Shrewsbury

From left to right, Shrewsbury Cake Trail organisers, UCS students Billie Taylor, Lucy Bance and Beth Jones

The three events and festivals management students, Billie Taylor, Lucy Bance and Beth Jones, will be taking people on a whistle-stop tour of Shrewsbury's best bakeries and cafes.

Everyone who takes part will be able to sample a cake at each shop on the trail, which is taking place in aid of Lingen Davies Cancer Fund on Saturday, March 12.

Participants will also be able to score each of the cakes they try to determine the People’s Choice Baker of Shrewsbury 2022 and to support local businesses.

Beth Jones, from the trio, said: “After all the lockdowns and restrictions of the last two years, we felt a new event would help to promote the town’s brilliant bakers and cafés.

“This will be a fun-filled day out in Shrewsbury’s town centre, enjoying delicious cakes and treats.

"We are aiming to welcome around 250 attendees throughout the day, who will all be given a welcome pack at the start of the trail.

"This includes a booklet containing information about the chosen bakeries and their checkpoints on a detailed route, a wooden fork, a napkin and a wristband.

Billie Taylor, fellow organiser, said: “The seven bakeries announced so far, which include The Shed and Cafe on the Cop, will become designated checkpoints.

"Each attendee will receive a small slice of cake and will get their booklet stamped by a volunteer.

“Inside the booklet there will also be a scoring card which will ask attendees to rate and score the cakes received at each checkpoint based on factors such as looks, taste and consistency."

All proceeds from the Shrewsbury Cake Trail will be donated to Lingen Davies Cancer Fund and after the trail the team will announce the winner of People's Choice Baker of Shrewsbury.

Lucy Bance added: “Lingen Davies is a local charity close to our hearts. They ensure that people from the community who might be facing cancer are given the best possible support.

"We really want to raise as much money as we can for this important local charity."

Tickets will be released soon, priced at £12.50.