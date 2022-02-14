Shropshire florists and restaurants get big Valentine's boost for first time in two years

Lisa Peel and Jenny Seager have been busy at Botanique florists in Shrewsbury

Today restaurants spoke of their joy and relief that they can operate as normal on Valentine's Day for the first time since 2020.

Florists say they are also benefitting from more walk-in trade due to increased footfall in town centres.

Last year romance was taken off the table for many people as they found alternative ways to treat loved ones, such as ordering takeaway meals.

Now, hospitality staff in Shropshire have enjoyed a weekend of celebrations with special menus and offers available to guests – and also have the added bonus of being fully booked on a Monday night.

Steve Abbott, manager of The Peach Tree in Shrewsbury's Abbey Foregate, said: "It's great to be able to look after our diners this Valentines Day.

"After a long tough year it's lovely to be able to open our doors and welcome our guests for a night full of great food, great service and great drinks.

The Peach Tree in Shrewsbury is offering a special menu for Valentine's Day

Karen Stephenson, supervisor at The Huntsman of Little Wenlock, said "It's an amazing feeling to be honest," especially as people were not able to go out and celebrate last year.

Staff at the pub were "very geared up" for Valentine's, Karen said, with a special menu on offer and both lunchtime and evening services expected to be full.

Patricia Adaggio, co-chef at family-run Italian restaurant La Dolce Vita in Shrewsbury, said it was "amazing" to be back fully open.

She added: "On Valentine's day there's always a loving atmosphere and it is even more special this year."

The town centre restaurant has been fully booked for a month, offering a six-course tasting menu.

"It just shows how eager people are to celebrate Valentine's Day," Patricia said, in between being inundated with requests for bookings despite already being full.

Roses have been in big demand ahead of Valentine's Day

Meanwhile florists have been working flat out to meet orders.

Owner Lisa Peel and her assistant Jenny Seager at Bontanique, in Wyle Cop, Shrewsbury, have been gearing up for their first big Valentine’s Day.

“We are expecting a rush even today from the males of the species,” said Lisa who says the big day was fully booked for deliveries last week.

"Ladies have been dropping hints, and even taking our business cards to place in front of their other halves.”

Even though the traditional red rose is still a favourite bloom for lovers, Lisa said mixed bouquets were becoming more and more popular. Her favourite mix is white and green.

Budding business Botanique opened in November 2021 after moving from the Market Hall.

Gail Harris of Rosie in the Garden has been very busy in the run up to the romantic day

Over in Telford it's a similar story for Rosie in the Garden, which made use of a £4,600 grant to move from Lawley to The Brooklands, near Wellington.

Business owner Gail Harris, 54, has been in the floristry trade for 14 years after making a sideways move from horticulture. But the business was hit hard by lockdown and weddings had to be cancelled.

She said Valentine's Day and upcoming Mother's Day were a real boost to the business.

“The premises in Lawley were too big for our needs and in a quieter location,” said Gail.

“Now it is looking positive,” she added. “We are on the corner and the local centre in Hordley Road has a good range of shops so the footfall and the visibility is great. We have a good window for displays.