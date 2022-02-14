Birmingham student talks of 'panic' to get out of Ukraine as fears of war with Russia escalates

Haider Ali, 21, from Birmingham, arrives at Gatwick from Ukraine, where he studies at a medical university.

Haider Ali was among passengers arriving at Gatwick Airport from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv just hours after the Foreign Office warned UK nationals in the country, thought to number in the low thousands, to “leave now while commercial means are still available”.

Mr Ali said: “I’d been in two minds about coming back because of the advice coming out by the British Embassy, about the amber alert, red alert.

“A lot of people, a lot of students were waiting for the red alert. Once that happened, everybody booked their tickets and left as soon as possible.”

The 21-year-old, an Aston Villa fan from Birmingham, said his university, the Dnipro Medical Institute in Dnipro, a city in central Ukraine, had advised students to “get out as soon as you can”.

He said around half the students at the university are British.

The UK and other Nato countries have urged their citizens to leave as fears grow that Russian President Vladimir Putin could order an invasion in the coming days.

Mr Ali said: “I think the main thing that people were getting worried about as well is, because it’s along the Dnieper River, a lot of the people were saying, if Putin wants to suffocate Kyiv, push his warships along that path as well.”

The student said he had paid £210 for his one-way flight ticket and thought prices would get much more expensive over the next three days as more people rush out of the country. He said he was hoping to return to Ukraine by June to continue his studies.

Mr Ali said Ukrainians’ opinions were split on the likelihood of a Russian incursion, but that the perception that Western media were blowing the crisis out of proportion was changing.

He said: “The Ukrainians are generally very laissez-faire as in terms of people, but the last couple of days they’ve started to get worried. And when that happens, alarm bells should be ringing.”

Another British citizen arriving at Gatwick on the same plane said Ukrainians did not seem worried.

Paul Meakin, 51, from Poole in Dorset, his Ukrainian-British wife Svetlana, 36, and their daughter, who had spent a week in Ukraine to attend a funeral, said most passengers on their flight had been Ukrainian, not British.

Asked about people’s attitudes there, the IT company chief said: “You wouldn’t even know. They don’t care, that’s what came across.”

That sentiment was echoed by Ukrainian Pasha Honcharuk, 24, from Kyiv, who said he was “not too worried” and that he would have stayed home if it were not for work in the UK.