Severn Hospice bids a find farewell to Norma

Norma Ross of Severn Hospice is preparing to retire of 26 years of service

Norma Ross has held the role of director of Income Generation at Severn Hospice since the mid-1990s and in that time has helped to raise an incredible £150 million for the charity.

But now the proud Scot, who lives in Gnosall, Staffordshire, is stepping down from her role and handing over the baton to the next generation of fundraisers.

Over the years, Norma has become one of the best known – and most respected – faces on the Midland’s charity circuit.

Her proudest moments of her career have been seeing the hospice flourish, grow, and become not only a ward-based organisation but one which reaches out into the community.

“Severn Hospice is now a complex organisation – it’s more than the bedded unit it was when I joined all those years ago,” she said.