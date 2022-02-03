Food banks in Shropshire bracing for influx after energy price cap rise

Karen Williams of Food Bank Plus in Shrewsbury

Ruth Davies, at Ludlow Food Bank, said the £50-a-month increase in gas and electricity prices means more will rely on volunteer services, with many falling into further debt.

The 54 per cent energy increase is due to take effect in April and will see the average direct debit customer on a default tariff seeing bills rising £693 to £1,971 a year.

And it's even worse for people who prepay for gas and electricity, their bills will rocket by £708 from £1,309 to £2,017.

Ms Davies said: "I dread to think what it will do to numbers. We are almost at capacity now."

Karen Williams, the project lead for Food Bank Plus in Shrewsbury, says they are preparing for more people to need their services.

"When some of the energy companies went bust earlier in the year we saw people coming in after being transferred to another energy company," she said. "One client's bill went up over £500 to £1,200 a quarter."

She added: "We are expecting an increase of usage of both our food bank and debt advice service. More people will be choosing between heating and eating – or eating food they do not need to cook.

"In a straw poll, 25 per cent were using our food bank because of their utility bills."

The food banks in both Ludlow and Shrewsbury have seen the number of people coming through their doors increase. In Shrewsbury in one week on January 17, they saw 289 people. This was up from 73 people in 2021.

Karen urged people not to put their "heads in the sand" when they realise they are struggling.

"Our advisors can make sure they are maximising their incomes, and we can negotiate with creditors," she said.

Food Banks are also anticipating a drop off in donations as 22 million energy customers suffer a big drop in income.

The price cap is updated twice a year with the next one due in October. It is put in place to stop energy companies from making excessive profits but needs to cover huge increases in the price of gas – which is used in the electricity generating market.