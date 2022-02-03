Could Shropshire's blazing red skies have been caused by Tonga volcano?

Skies like these have been amazing Shropshire Star readers. Pic: Lisa Giles

Shropshire Star reader and astronomer Tom Teague pondered some "unusually spectacular sunsets" and one where he was "treated to a glorious cloudscape in magenta and indigo, lasting from about 4 pm to at least 5.20 pm and covering most of the sky, not just the south west.

"I had seen similar sunset skies earlier in the week."

Mr Teague wondered if there was more to it than the common sighting of red skies in the morning and evening.

A spokesperson for the experts at the Met Office said: "Unfortunately we cannot be sure if the Tonga eruption is having any impact.

"When we have events such as North American wildfires we often have nice sunsets here in the UK. With this sort of event it is easy to follow the smoke on imagery and the impact it is having here, this is also often the case with Saharan dust plumes."

However following a volcanic eruption in Tonga from the other side of the earth is a different matter!

The spokesperson said: "The eruption in Tonga went up through the troposphere, puncturing the tropopause into the stratosphere. However, there's no imagery to follow so no way of proving it is having any impact on the UK now."

There is anecdotal evidence that the violent eruption of a volcano called Krakatoa in 1883 produced amazing sunsets in the weeks and months after the eruption.

But the Tonga eruption was not of the same magnitude and was also at a different latitude on the planet.

Volcano experts at the British Geological Survey also said that they don't have data on the aerosol cloud extent or position, so can't comment on Tonga specifically.

But their background information said such events were not impossible.

The famous 1893 Edvard Munch painting, “The Scream,” shows a red volcanic sunset over the Oslo harbour produced by the 1892 Awu eruption.

The vulcanolists added: "So it is possible, considering that the volcanic aerosol dust can circle the globe in 2-3 weeks as observed in the past.

"However, we do not have any information on the volcanic aerosol cloud extent and position in this specific case."