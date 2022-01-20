Shropshire journalist visits Much Wenlock Primary School to talk about her role as a Community News Reporter

Shropshire Star Community Reporter Megan Howe visits Much Wenlock Primary School. Photo: Ashton Harris, Emily Dunn, Scarlett Crompton, Thomas McMahon and Imogen Alldon

Megan Howe, Community News Reporter at the Shropshire Star, visited Much Wenlock Primary School, this week to answer questions from Year 4 pupils.

It comes as the class – under the guidance of Mrs Jameson – are currently learning about report writing in their English lessons and working on their own news stories.

The 22-year old, said: "It was a pleasure to visit Much Wenlock Primary School and answer pupils' questions about News Journalism. Year 4 were very enthusiastic and keen to find out more about my role."

Megan took along some copies of the first edition of the Shropshire Star, which dates back to 1964, as well as copies of Tuesday's edition of the newspaper.

"The first editions of the Shropshire Star certainly provided a good talking point for pupils, who quickly spotted the differences between the two," she said.

The Year 4 class noticed how the first editions were printed in black and white, how it was larger in size and included drawings and cartoon strips as part of the advertisement.

Megan studied BA English at the University of Exeter before she joined the team at the Shropshire Star as a Community News Reporter.

"I thoroughly enjoyed studying English for three years – researching and writing as part of my degree – and I wanted to further develop those skills in my career," she said.

"There are so many different opportunities available with journalism and no day is the same. I am constantly learning and experiencing new things."

Megan spoke to the Year 4 class about the different types of journalism, including broadcast journalism, video journalism, digital journalism and sport journalism.