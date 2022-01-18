Shrewsbury Town fans banned for eight years after Hillsborough chant investigation

Flowers and tributes left at the Hillsborough Memorial outside Anfield

After Salop's defeat at Anfield earlier this month, a video surfaced on social media appearing to show a group of Town fans singing songs about the 1989 disaster which caused the death of 97 Liverpool supporters.

Shrewsbury Town condemned the incident and confirmed they were liaising with Merseyside Police and West Mercia Police to identify those involved. And last week, Merseyside Police confirmed an arrest had been made in connection with the incident.

Now Shrewsbury have confirmed that two people have been banned from attending fixtures for eight years after a club investigation.

A statement from the club read: "As part of the ongoing investigation into incidents at the Liverpool Emirates FA Cup tie, Shrewsbury Town has today banned two individuals from attending future games for a total of eight years.

"As a club we do not condone and will not tolerate any behaviour that breaches our supporter code of conduct and brings our good name into disrepute."

The video emerged shortly after Salop's 4-1 defeat in the FA Cup Third Round - with substitute goalkeeper Harry Burgoyne calling for the small minority of Shrewsbury fans involved to be banned for life.

He posted on social media: "As for these Shrewsbury fans! Should be ashamed of yourselves.

"Liverpool showed nothing but respect today. Shocking absolutely shocking! Out them and ban them for life!"