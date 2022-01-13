Shropshire fire service backs campaign to register electrical appliances

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service supports the initiaiive

But, with more than 100 million unregistered appliances in the UK, many could have faults, which is why the county fire service has put its weight into supporting next week's Register My Appliance Week (January 17 to 21).

Fire prevention officers want people to register their electrical items for free safety repairs, if they are ever needed.

Alison Teece, a prevention officer, says: “As we all aim to keep our appliances running efficiently for many years, maintenance and registration of machines becomes increasingly important. In 2020, 25per cent of the incidents we attended were electrical fires and a large proportion of these were caused by domestic appliances.

“Registering appliances is really easily. Just head to registermyappliance.org.uk and start the process there for peace of mind.”

If items are registered the manufacturer knows which machines you have and where to find you if a fault came to light with your model of fridge, washing machine and microwaves.

According to Government estimates there are more than 212 million essential appliances to cook, wash clothes and dishes, clean floors and store food. Yet official research also found that 49 per cent of us have never registered a product, potentially leaving some 100 million large and mid-sized older machines untraceable.

To increase safety and the life of appliances the Register My Appliance portal also offers:

A listing of appliance safety repairs and recalls

Hints and tips on household safety

Recommendations for appliance care