Learn how to save the insects at online event

Severn B-lines intern Kaitlyn planting a pollinator garden.

The Severn B-Lines Project is hosting an evening on Zoom this Thursday (Jan 13) with author Dave Goulson to discuss the topic of his new book: Silent Earth.

Mr Goulson will explain the many causes of insect decline, and then turn to the solutions of this crisis.

He will outline how people can help, first by turning gardens and urban greenspaces into oases for life, and second by fundamentally changing the way we grow food, and the food we buy.

Insects are food, pollinators, recyclers, pest controllers, and much more, playing a vital part in the ecosystem.

It's all part of a series of Winter Webinars with the Severn B-Lines Project, which is funded by the Defra Green Recovery Fund, and aims to address pollinator declines in Shropshire.

Buglife is working with Shropshire Wildlife Trust to deliver 20 hectares of wildflower-rich habitat creation and restoration across Shropshire, from near Whitchurch down to Bridgnorth.

It is working with local councils, community groups, private landowners and other organisations taking in farmland, gardens and amenity grassland. Together, they want to create a network of wildflower habitat which benefits pollinators and people that live in, work in and visit the area.

The webinar will run from 6:30 to 8pm and tickets can be secured here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/dave-goulson-silent-earth-averting-the-insect-apocalypse-tickets-219118257607