'Lockdown by stealth' as Shropshire pubs and clubs count cost of lost bookings

The Buttermarket in Shrewsbury. Photo: Clive Padden.

New Year’s Eve bookings are being hit after a Christmas in which takings were significantly down.

The owner of Shrewsbury’s Buttermarket today accused ministers of a “lockdown by stealth”, with hospitality allowed to stay open but advice being given to people to avoid crowded places.

Martin Monahan said New Year’s Eve ticket sales are starting to pick up after a period of “limbo” as people awaited clarity.

He added: “While we welcome the news we can operate, we feel that the whole hospitality industry is being used by the politicians.”

New figures today reveal virus levels have risen by around 40 per cent in a week in across Shropshire, although levels are more stable in Powys.

Fears over catching the Omicron variant of Covid have led to many cancelled bookings.

Pubs, bars and restaurants lost £10,335 on average in the week leading up to Christmas.

On Christmas Day takings were down 60 per cent compared with 2019, according to new data from industry body UKHospitality. The average losses are above the maximum £6,000 cash grants offered to each affected venue by Chancellor Rishi Sunak as part of his £1 billion fund announced last week.

Relief, anxiety and some anger – pub and club managers today spoke of their concerns as they head into another difficult new year.

While many in the hospitality world breathed a huge sigh of relief when the Government gave the go-ahead for New Year's Eve to go ahead without more restrictions, the worry and uncertainly facing licensees continues.

While the message to pubs, restaurants and clubs is that there will be no lockdown for the coming weekend, the message to the public is to proceed with caution.

So where does that leave bookings for meals and parties for the rest of the holiday season?

Albert's Shed

The manager of Albert's Shed in Southwater, Telford, said the relief she felt after the news that New Year's Eve could go ahead was enormous.

Caitlyn Smith, said: "We were so relieved both for our customers and our staff. We took on extra temporary staff for Christmas and were worried that we might have to lay them off if new restrictions were brought in. They are wonderful staff and cancelling New Year could have seen them lose their jobs."

Now the venue is looking forward to a New Year's Eve Party to bring in 2022.

"We have booked a really popular Ska band, Ska Burst, and of course will have our food available. The response has been great, people just want to say goodbye to 2021," Caitlyn added.

Martin Monahan, owner of three of Shrewsbury's venues - The Buttermarket, Peach Tree and Havana - said New Year's Eve was bitter sweet.

"While we welcome the news, we feel that the whole hospitality industry is being used by the politicians," he said.

"At least in Wales and Scotland they have clarity. Here in England the Government is not bringing in restrictions but it is advising people not to go out – it is lockdown by stealth.

"We are looking forward to a great New Year's Eve, with the restaurant open at the Peach Tree, a party at Havanas and our Buttermarket's Glitter and Glitz party.

"We sold a lot of tickets before the Omicron variant but since then we have been in limbo. Now tickets are selling again and people can come in on the door."

The Buttermarket and other clubs have to check Covid passes or lateral flow tests of customers.

Mr Monahan said: "There doesn't seem to be any scientific analysis to base the rules that have been brought in on. The Government just seems to be doing what it can get away with politically without upsetting a section of its own MPs.

"Nothing makes sense. You can go to a pub and dance in a club without a mask, but if you go to a theatre you have to wear a face mask.

"It is all just all a farce. I do feel very sorry for those who can't open their clubs just up the road because they are in Wales. But I don't think that the Government in England realises the anxiety that the people in hospitality face. In the first lockdown there was nothing at all we could do because it was imposed on us.

"However, when we are in this limbo of not knowing and when we can't plan for anything in advance the worry, anxiety and stress is enormous."

Mr Monahan said that his staff were encouraged to wear masks for their own protection and that of the customers, it is their own personal choice.

Across the Shropshire/Welsh border in Chirk, the initial plans for New Year's Eve at the Hand Hotel had to be changed when the Welsh Government brought in tighter restrictions from Boxing Day.

Owner Paul Rogers said: "Our New Year Eve party in the Brewery Suite had to be cancelled due to the new restrictions which meant no dancing, and table service only.

However, we are remaining open within Welsh government guidelines and reserved seating for the table service is going well.

"The DJ will play background music only but we will have interactive games played throughout the hotel while guests are seated. We are sure we can all still have a great New Year's Eve if we are all sensible."