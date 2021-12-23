Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Death of man, 21, in Australia was drug related

By David TooleyNewsPublished:

A coroner has recorded that a 21-year-old man's death in Australia was drug related.

Melbourne, Australia. Photo: Google.
Melbourne, Australia. Photo: Google.

Benjamin Paul Truscott's body was repatriated to Shropshire for family reasons following his death in Melbourne on June 8, 2021.

The Victoria state coroner carried out a full investigation into the circumstances of the Southampton-born youngster's death, which included interviewing people who had been with him.

Shropshire and Telford senior coroner John Ellery was told that there was no evidence of traumatic injury or of suspicious circumstances. A post mortem at the Victorian Institute of Forensic Medicine had found a needle injection site, and they found his body had a cocktail of drugs including heroin, morphine, codeine and methamphetamine.

UK medics agreed with their Australian counterparts that his death was due to morphine and methamphetamine toxicity.

Mr Ellery said that there was no evidence that Mr Truscott had intended to kill himself. He recorded a verdict that the death was drug related.

News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News