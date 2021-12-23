Death of man, 21, in Australia was drug related

Melbourne, Australia. Photo: Google.

Benjamin Paul Truscott's body was repatriated to Shropshire for family reasons following his death in Melbourne on June 8, 2021.

The Victoria state coroner carried out a full investigation into the circumstances of the Southampton-born youngster's death, which included interviewing people who had been with him.

Shropshire and Telford senior coroner John Ellery was told that there was no evidence of traumatic injury or of suspicious circumstances. A post mortem at the Victorian Institute of Forensic Medicine had found a needle injection site, and they found his body had a cocktail of drugs including heroin, morphine, codeine and methamphetamine.

UK medics agreed with their Australian counterparts that his death was due to morphine and methamphetamine toxicity.