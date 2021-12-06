Kelda to address charity trustees

Kelda Wood MBE

Kelda Wood, who made history as the first para-rower to cross the Atlantic without support, will talk to members of the Community Resource charity.

The charity, formerly Shropshire Rural Communities, offers advice to charity trustees across the county.

Kelda will tell the online meeting how her own charity, Climbing Out, was forced to adapt during trying circumstances in the pandemic.

Climbing out focuses on helping to rebuild confidence and self-esteem in people facing life-changing injury, illness or trauma.

“I’m really delighted to have the opportunity to talk to people involved in other charities who might well be facing difficult times,” said Kelda. “Running any kind of charity is always a challenge.”

Phil Gillam, the charity's membership officer, said: "We’re thrilled that Kelda, who is an absolute inspiration, has agreed to speak to our network group.

“She is truly remarkable, having achieved so much in the sporting world, including not only the extraordinary Atlantic crossing, but also representing Great Britain in para-canoe in the 2016 World Championships and climbing Kilimanjaro.

“Today, through her own charity, she supports people to believe in themselves and what they can achieve. But just like many other charities, hers has had to deal with major challenges over the last couple of years. Kelda will be telling us how they’ve dealt with those challenges.”