Botanique floristry opens in Wyle Cop in Shrewsbury

Lisa Peel, who has opened her shop Botanique on Wyle Cop, is pictured with former shop owner Howard Franklin

Lisa Peel, who owns Botanique, has found a new home for her shop at 77 Wyle Cop – a site which has a long-standing history of floristry.

For 32 years the shop was occupied by Howard Franklin who has won international acclaim as World Champion Florist in Bridal Design.

Lisa, who has experience as a garden designer and a florist, said that it was lovely to see the shop go back to being what it was originally.

She said that the shop "resonates" with people and has already experienced customers coming in who remember what it was like before.

New shop Botanique on Wyle Cop, Shrewsbury

Lisa started her career as a horticulturist and specialises in foliage-heavy bouquets which are classical, natural, informal and give the impression of flowers picked from a garden.

Howard Franklin retired more than 20 years ago and is now a national judge for the Royal Horticultural Society.

"I am thrilled to think this beautiful Georgian period premises is going to be a florists again," Howard said.

"Next to the Lion Hotel, especially, as there really isn’t a dedicated flower shop in Shrewsbury town centre at present.

"I know Lisa will provide customers with quality plants and flowers exquisitely designed for gifts and delivered in the Shrewsbury area."