Shropshire man to play for share of £1 million on new Channel 4 game show

Shropshire's Raheem Francis is playing for a share of £1 million this week on new game show Moneybags

Raheem Francis, 27, will appear on Moneybags, hosted by Red Dwarf star Craig Charles.

Raheem Francis, who is originally from London but now lives in Shropshire, said that if he wins big he would put a deposit down on a house for his mum so she can move closer to him.

"I should probably pay off my student loan too as they'll be looking for me," he joked.

The game show puts mental speed to the test.

Contestants face a series of questions with the answers on bags of money that pass along a conveyor belt in front of them.

Grab a right answer and you get that bag’s value – anything from £1,000 to £100,000.

But pick a wrong bag and you could lose everything. Every week £1 million will pass down the conveyor belt.

It's not Raheem's first time on screen having appeared on The Price Is Right and Impossible.

He said: I like quiz shows and do them because I want to learn. I would love to be a presenter so it's good for me to get experience of being in a studio."

On host Craig, Raheem added, "I loved Craig, he was so down to earth and had a real human side. He was lovely."

Moneybags was filmed in the summer in Manchester under strict social distancing rules that meant the group couldn't socialise.