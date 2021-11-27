Will you plant a tree for the Jubilee and make Shropshire stand out?

Planting a tree

Shropshire Council is supporting the Queen’s Green Canopy, and is also urging recipients of the free Community Tree Scheme to take part.

Dan Wrench, Shropshire Council’s biodiversity officer, said: “We would really like to see Shropshire stand out on the map for the huge number of trees planted.

“The current Community Tree Scheme has created an opportunity to dedicate the free trees it has provided to the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative. People given free trees are encouraged to log their plantings on the interactive map provided by the Queen’s Green Canopy website."

Although applications to the Community Tree Scheme are now closed for this planting season, the council will be giving at least 27,000 free trees to successful applicants across Shropshire before the end of the planting season in March 2022.

Mr Wrench added: “In addition to the free trees provided to the public, we are setting aside funds to provide each parish council with a larger tree, and also a free plaque to help commemorate the Queen’s Jubilee. Some parishes have already secured trees and we would encourage them to list these as being part of the Queen’s Green Canopy.

“If every tree was registered that would certainly help make the county stand out, and then if everyone planting trees in their own gardens this season could also join in it would help even more.”

As well as adding Shropshire to the Queen’s Green Canopy map, trees planted under the Community Tree Scheme are helping the environment.

He added: “It is calculated that by 2030 the trees provided by the scheme since 2010 will have stored over 1,200 tonnes of carbon dioxide, and that by the time they are fully grown they could store over 320,000 tonnes of CO2. For comparison, the average person in the UK is responsible for emissions of around 10 tonnes of CO2 every year. “

For more information on the Community Tree Scheme and planting advice visit: https://shropshire.gov.uk/environment/trees-woodlands-and-hedges/shropshire-council-community-tree-scheme-202122/

From now until March 2022 is considered prime planting time for trees and hedgerows, and anyone doing so can upload a photo and a few words about their planting for free on the map on the Queen’s Green Canopy website.

Anna Turner, Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, added: “The trees that are planted will create a lasting legacy in honour of The Queen’s leadership of the nation over the last 70 years.”

Tree planting for the Queen’s Green Canopy will start again in October 2022 through to the end of the Jubilee year, and people taking part are encouraged to plant sustainably.