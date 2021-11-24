Shropshire Star readers, we need you!

Let us know what you think about the Shropshire Star app

The app features news, sport, and interactive puzzles that are all completely ad-free. As a subscriber, you’ll receive a daily round-up of regional news from the Shropshire Star so you can stay informed and in the know about everything in Shropshire, Mid Wales - and further afield.

Why are we conducting a survey?

Understanding your views is critical. The survey will help us find out your views of paid, free news, and your overall opinion of our app. It will help us identify what we are doing well and to make improvements to increase efficiency.

Who should take part in this survey?

The survey is open to everyone, even if you haven’t downloaded the app. This helps us understand the habits of our readers, and how they prefer to read our news.

How long should it take to complete?

The survey should take no longer than 10 minutes to complete.

This is just the first stage of our user research; you’ll be invited to take part in further research at the end of this survey. The next stage will involve one-to-one interviews.

No matter where you are, you can enjoy the latest news right with you on our app. If you subscribe today, you can enjoy one month free, then it’s £1.99 per month. If you would like to download the app, please click here.

Thank you for your ongoing support. You can fill out the survey here.