Korean War: Veterans of 'forgotten conflict' in Shrewsbury event

The Soldiers of Shropshire Museum. Photo: Google

Soldiers from the King's Shropshire Light Infantry fought in the 1950s conflict and the local branch of the association laid up its standard, the organisation's flag, in 2015.

Surviving veterans have chosen to present it to the museum, formerly known as Shropshire Regimental Museum, at Shrewsbury Castle, on Tuesday, November 16, with proceedings starting at 11am.

The veterans will present the standard in a short ceremony, in the presence of the Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire and dignitaries and representatives from the armed forces and Shropshire Council, as well as staff and trustees of the museum. Buglers will announce the standard’s arrival, and a padre will bless it before it is officially welcomed into the museum’s collection.

Also expected at the event is a famous military figure with Shropshire connections who fought in Korea, although full details are being kept under wraps in advance.

Richard Gough, museum director, said: “It’s a huge privilege being able to include the standard in our collections and to add to our stories with the voices of our Korean veterans.

"The standard is a symbol of the enduring service and loyalty these veterans continue to give today, from their time in the army over 70 years ago, and their stories and memories will enrich our already precious collection.