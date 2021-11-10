Shropshire-born author launches second novel

Anita Frank

The Return is set during the Second World War and is billed as a story of love and loss.

Anita studied English and American History at the University of East Anglia. She lives in Berkshire with her husband and three children and is now a full-time carer for her disabled son.

Her debut novel The Lost Ones was shortlisted for the Goldsboro Books Glass Bell Award and the Historical Writers’ Association Debut Crown Award.

The Return is her second novel and is published by Harper Collins, priced £14.99 for the hardback version.

It focuses on rural, working people living through the hard times of the war, and the farm setting was inspired by Anita's father, who himself farms in Shropshire as his family has for 150 years. The Return follows Gwen, who is shocked to see her husband Jack come back from the war – they'd made an agreement that when Jack went to fight, he wouldn't come back.

But with Jack changed by the war, Gwen fears he will unsettle everything she has built with their son.