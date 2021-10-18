Rights of way could be cared for by volunteer group

A footpath near Weston Rhyn

Volunteers discussing the creation of a Parish Paths Partnership Group for Weston Rhyn, near Oswestry, will hold a public meeting in the village institute on November 15.

The group would work alongside Shropshire Council to help with the management of footpaths and local rights of way.

Group members would also help with decisions about rights of way within the parish

A spokesman said that anyone volunteering for the group would receive training and would be covered by insurance. Tools and materials would be provided. The meeting will start at 7pm.

Activities within the group could include surveys, maintenance, replacing stiles, gates and bridges, cutting back vegetation, waymarking routes, promoting the best routes, organising walking festivals and deciding on local priorities.