New flooding service launched to watch river levels

The flooding in the Ironbridge Gorge in 2020

All the EA's flooding information has been put in one place and it now includes a five day forecast and a rainguage network.

It shows current flood warnings or alerts, river, sea, groundwater and rainfall levels, and the flood risk in the next five days.

It is possible to see all the river depth levels at places including Shrewsbury, Ironbridge Gorge, Buildwas, and Ludlow, and to set up alerts when flooding is forecast.