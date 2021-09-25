Boy, 12, dies after incident at SnowDome

The SnowDome in Tamworth. Photo: Google

West Midlands Ambulance Service and Staffordshire Police were called to reports of the child being seriously injured during an activity in the SnowDome in Tamworth at around 6.35pm on Friday.

He died a short time later, emergency services added.

Staffordshire Police said the boy's family were being supported by officers and that a man was also treated for injuries.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "On arrival crews found a boy who had suffered very serious injuries.

"Staff worked on him providing advanced life support, but sadly, despite all of the efforts it was not possible to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene."

Two air ambulances were sent to the scene.