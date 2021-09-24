Star spot at last for town's Spitfire

Licensees Shaun and Vicki Moore at the launch of the Spitfire Bar at the Star Inn

The painting was tucked away unseen behind a door in a corridor with its associated scroll hanging in the gents' toilet at the Star Inn at Stone, but has now been given pride of place in the pub's newly-named "Spitfire Bar."

And to mark the occasion the Star of Stone Spitfire Group organised an unveiling launch ceremony and celebration lunch at the pub in a triumphal finale to its efforts to raise the profile of the town's Spitfire story, as the group is now being stood down.

Geoff Berriman, group project leader, said: "We were immensely proud when the new licensees, Shaun and Vicki Moore, decided to give the picture a prime display position in the Bottom Bar, with its own picture light above. This is undoubtedly the best place for it in the entire inn, and there is an excellent space for the scroll alongside.

"They have also decided to rename The Bottom Bar as The Spitfire Bar, so the Star of Stone Spitfire has undoubtedly gone up in the world."

During the war fundraising by Stone residents saw them buy their own Spitfire, which took the name The Star of Stone because, it is thought, fundraising meetings were held at the Star.

The town's fighter was soon in action but sadly was shot down in June 1942 killing the Norwegian pilot Flight Lieutenant Karl Jacobsen.

Norwegian pilot Flight Lieutenant Karl Jacobsen, who was shot down and killed in Stone's Spitfire.

Geoff said: "The inn sign carries a picture of the Spitfire, which is the only external public display of the plane in the whole town.

"When Stone’s own artist, Charles O’Neill, painted a beautiful picture of the Spitfire, a copy was presented to the Star Inn for prominent display."

Pride of place at last – Charles O'Neill's painting.

The Star of Stone Spitfire Group was formed in 2018 to mark the town's role and commemorate the death of the pilot, but Geoff says they were appalled to find that the painting was in a position where it would never be seen, and at that time they were unable to find a really satisfactory alternative location.

Coronavirus restrictions kept numbers down at this month's ceremony.

"Vicki herself performed the unveiling ceremony, ably assisted by Shaun. The principal guest was Philip Leason, chairman of the Royal British Legion branch, which is a strong supporter of the Spitfire Project. Another VIP guest was Craig Chesters of the Crown Wharfe Theatre, which the Spitfire Group is now supporting as strongly as possible.

"Our new President, Julian Mitchell, and First Lady, Julia, were able to make their first official engagement. Julian is the great-nephew of Staffordshire’s R J Mitchell, the designer of the Spitfire, who was born in Kidsgrove."

The gathering at the Star Inn to mark the painting unveiling and Spitfire Bar launch.

Geoff added: "The Spitfire Group has decided to sponsor four seats in the Crown Wharfe Theatre, so if you really want to fly high you can sit in the pilot’s seat when you attend their shows.