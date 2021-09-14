Call for volunteers to support older members of the LGBT+ community

Befriending stock photo

Age UK Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and SAND (Safe Ageing No Discrimination) are working in partnership with Age UK Herefordshire & Worcestershire with the launch of the project called Reach.

Kevin Moore, director of operations for Age UK Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin said: “We are really excited to be working in partnership with Age UK Hereford & Worcester and SAND to extend our reach into more isolated communities to help reduce loneliness.”

Sal Hampson, Director of SAND said: “SAND is very excited to be part of REACH - a fantastic illustration of how local organisations can work together to ensure that services are inclusive of older and old LGBT+ people.

The organisers are now looking for volunteers that would be interested in supporting the Reach project. All volunteering can be done from home and volunteers will receive training.