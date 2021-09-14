Call for volunteers to support older members of the LGBT+ community

Age UK Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and SAND (Safe Ageing No Discrimination) are working in partnership with Age UK Herefordshire & Worcestershire with the launch of the project called Reach.
Kevin Moore, director of operations for Age UK Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin said: “We are really excited to be working in partnership with Age UK Hereford & Worcester and SAND to extend our reach into more isolated communities to help reduce loneliness.”
Sal Hampson, Director of SAND said: “SAND is very excited to be part of REACH - a fantastic illustration of how local organisations can work together to ensure that services are inclusive of older and old LGBT+ people.
The organisers are now looking for volunteers that would be interested in supporting the Reach project. All volunteering can be done from home and volunteers will receive training.
People who would like to know more about the project and find out how they can volunteer should contact Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin: volunteering@ageukstw.org.uk or telephone 01743 233123. You can also visit the website at www.ageukstw.org.uk for more information.