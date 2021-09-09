Power company sets out its plans for coping with millions of electric cars

Western Power Distribution, which supplies homes across Shropshire and the Midlands, has allocated £58 million for EV investments including charging hubs in public car parks, supermarkets and taxi ranks.

"We're expecting more than three million electric vehicles in our area by 2030 so we're working on lots of innovative solutions to help EV drivers to charge as quickly, conveniently and cost effectively as possible," said the company on Twitter.

The company is predicting up to 217,000 chargers will be connected to the network by 2023.

They have produced a capacity map to be useful to all customers including local authority customers who might like to compare and contrast the capacity available in local areas whilst they plan the deployment of public charging infrastructure.