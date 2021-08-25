Witness appeal after dog struck by car in Telford

A dog was struck by a car in a Telford street. Officers have launched a hunt for the culprit after the vehicle failed to stop following the incident which happened on Saturday in Mill Bank, Wellington.

Fifi the dog was struck by a car in Wellington
West Mercia Police tweeted: "Did you see Fifi the dog get hit by a car in Mill Bank, Wellington on 21st August? The driver of the car did not stop and officers are appealing for witnesses who may have seen. Please contact Pc Price on laura.price@westmercia.pnn.police.uk if you have any information."

