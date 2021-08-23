Ozzie and Olive the baby alpacas will be ready for selfies at farm fundraiser

Roz Edwards with Ozzie the alpaca

Mulberry Alpacas, near Overton, is hosting an open day again this year by supporting the British Alpaca Society’s open farm day on Saturday, September 4.

With the help of the Ellesmere Severn Hospice Support Group they will be offering a cuppa, a cake and a cuddle with an alpaca.

They will be open from 10-4pm and the £3 entry fees will be donated to the Severn Hospice.

Roz Edwards, owner of Mulberry Alpacas with her husband Harry, have been doing alpaca events for 15 years and currently have 17 alpacas on the farm including two cute babies – Olive and Ozzie.

"Two years ago was the last time we held an event as we had to close during the pandemic," Roz said. "My husband, Revd. Harry Edwards, is the Severn Hospice Chaplain, and is also involved in the National Alpaca Show which is held in Telford. The money from that goes to Severn Hospice.

"He even takes the animals into the hospice to see patients, before Covid. We do WI talks and weddings and birthday parties.

Mulberry Alpacas near Overton are throwing an open day on Saturday September 4. Pictured are Roz Edwards and Jezzy

"The British Alpaca Society is hosting a national open day on September 4 so everybody is having an open day that weekend. We will be raising money for Severn Hospice.

"Alpacas are quite inquisitive and they love children. Anybody who is lower than them they love and don't feel threatened."

The farm is family-run, with their daughter, Chloe, halter training the alpacas so they can be walked.

Roz said: "We name the alpacas alphabetically so this year we are on O – with babies Ozzie and Olive. When alpacas give birth it is at 11 and a half weeks so they are quite big, but Ozzie is particularly large so we are hosting a 'guess the weight of the alpaca' game on the day as well.

"Here at the farm we make things from their fleece. I knit, crochet and needle felt and have days where people come to learn how. It's so we are using all of the animal we can, as they get sheared once a year like sheep."

On the day, guests will be able to visit the shop and find some great alpaca gifts from alpaca socks to alpaca duvets.