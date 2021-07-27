Man from the West Midlands dies after falling from narrow Snowdon ridge

Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team said the man had fallen on the lower slopes of the north ridge of Crib Goch.

The man was found unconscious and not breathing and was airlifted to hospital from Dinas Mot, but pronounced dead on arrival at hospital.

A Coastguard rescue helicopter from Caernarfon and the North Wales police drone unit were scrambled to find him on Saturday. Details have only just been released about the weekend tragedy.