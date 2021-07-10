Mark Hannam, from Fieldings, with the Sunbeam Mark Hannam, from Fieldings, with the Sunbeam

The Misty Green-coloured Sunbeam, made in Wolverhampton in 1956, is set to go under the auctioneer's hammer at Fieldings Auctioneers of Stourbridge, in a Mantique Sale being held over three days from July 21 to July 23.

Mark Hannan, auctioneer and valuer, said that a guide price for the motorcycle was between £2,500 and £3,500.

He said: "The motorcycle is a Model S7 and is a shaft-drive and is in a condition where it could be restored.

"It has been stored in a barn near Bridgnorth by an enthusiast since 1979.

"The owner has died and now it has come up for sale and is a good restoration project for an enthusiast.

"It has done 5,036 miles and will be one of five motorcycles included in the Mantiques Sale, along with live steam engines, coins and stamps.

"There are not many of these motorcylces around and it is a good restoration project.

"This will be our eleventh year of holding these specialist sales."