Rocket is very hard to please!

By Dominic RobertsonNewsPublished:

Five-month-old Rocket must think it's always like this as the British Bulldog has seen England make their way to the final of a football tournament for the first time since 1966.

Rocket the Bulldog will be supporting England on Sunday for the big final
Rocket the Bulldog will be supporting England on Sunday for the big final

The picture of the adorable patriotic pooch was one of scores submitted by Shropshire Star readers after England's extra time win over Denmark.

Rocket – who is more than a little lazy according to his owner – has been wearing his England colours for every match so far throughout the tournament.

The latest success saw Rocket proudly displaying the cross of St George as England booked their date in the Euro 2020 final against Italy.

Chanel Dunning, Rocket's owner, said he would be sticking with tradition and will be putting on his shirt – actually a child's England top from a well known supermarket – in the hope the Three Lions keep up their hot streak on Sunday.

Ahead of the final we want to see your photos. Whether it's celebrations from the semi-final win, proudly wearing your England shirts or preparations for the showdown against Italy, we want to know what you will be doing on Sunday night.

To submit your photos visit shropshirestar.com/sport/football/2021/07/08/how-will-you-be-enjoying-the-euro-2020-final-send-us-your-photos

News
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News