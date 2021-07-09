Rocket is very hard to please!

Rocket the Bulldog will be supporting England on Sunday for the big final

The picture of the adorable patriotic pooch was one of scores submitted by Shropshire Star readers after England's extra time win over Denmark.

Rocket – who is more than a little lazy according to his owner – has been wearing his England colours for every match so far throughout the tournament.

The latest success saw Rocket proudly displaying the cross of St George as England booked their date in the Euro 2020 final against Italy.

Chanel Dunning, Rocket's owner, said he would be sticking with tradition and will be putting on his shirt – actually a child's England top from a well known supermarket – in the hope the Three Lions keep up their hot streak on Sunday.

Ahead of the final we want to see your photos. Whether it's celebrations from the semi-final win, proudly wearing your England shirts or preparations for the showdown against Italy, we want to know what you will be doing on Sunday night.