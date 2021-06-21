Joy for history buffs as tours restart at 12th century Shropshire abbey

Combermere Abbey

After a short break due to the pandemic, Combermere Abbey is restarting its popular house tours and is opening its doors to the public for guided tours, group tours and Invitation to View events this summer.

Guests are invited to explore a colourful history that dates back to 1133, as the abbey is a much loved local gem near Whitchurch.

The tour covers the history of Combermere Abbey, from its early inception right through to the recent renovation to transform it into the cherished historic home that it is today.

Sarah Callander Beckett, owner of Combermere Abbey said: “The team and I are very excited to be reopening the house tours after two years. We know how much people love these, coming from near and far to discover the secrets of our historic home, so we are glad to be able to provide this experience once again.

"There is so much to be discovered about Combermere Abbey, and our tours give a real insight into our exciting and colourful history."

Library at Combermere Abbey

Open to heritage lovers everywhere, general house tours will run on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday until August 19.

Tickets are priced at £10 per person, with under 16s invited to come along for free. In order to comply with government guidelines, tours are initially limited to six people, with online booking available on specific dates.

The abbey will also celebrate the return of group tours this month from June 21. These last for around three hours and include refreshments in the panelled dining room.

Combermere Abbey is also announcing plans to bring back its special Invitation to View events. In partnership with Historic Houses, these tours are ideal for heritage buffs and include an afternoon tea with current abbey owner and custodian, Sarah Callander Beckett. Tickets are priced at £20 each and can be booked online.