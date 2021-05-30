Born Free photographer competition for children

Children taking part in the competition

The charity says they can win amazing prizes and get close to nature by submitting nature photos or videos.

The Born Free Young Filmmaker and Photographer of the year competition has cameras, books, vouchers and a full day photographer course as prizes.

All winning photography or film will be published on the Born Free website and all social channels

Acclaimed judges include George Logan, Isabelle Groc and Born Free’s Conservation Manager, Kenya’s David Manoa.

The competition is open to all those 16 years old and under and working on their own or in a group, they can submit either a series of up to six photos that tell a story, or a short film, up to three minutes long, that focuses on the natural world, with a clear link to this year’s theme Hope Springs Eternal.

All submissions should focus on the child’s personal experiences of the nature and wildlife that’s on their doorstep — in the sky, in the garden, neighbourhood streets, local park or pond and of course must not feature captive animals in any form. Every entry should showcase one or more of the following: wildlife living free in the UK, local conservation efforts, and/or a local environmental issue.

The closing date for entries is June 6.