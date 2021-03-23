Westies Warriors honour their hero

The Nash family from Newport – Sarah, husband Paul, Dayton, 17, and front, Cooper aged seven. The Buicks of Burntwood – Joanna, Cameron, 16, Libby, 15, husband Paul, and at the front, Elliot, 12. Alan West

Alan West from Newport lived with Parkinson's Disease for 10 years during which he was a champion in fundraising and raising awareness of Parkinson's UK.

Sadly he died in June last year, but his family has set out to honour his memory with a fundraising running effort involving his children and grandchildren.

Daughter Joanna Buick said: "Dad was always a big advocate of raising awareness of Parkinson's since his diagnosis. One of the things he was really insistent and passionate about was that we carried on supporting the charity, supporting the cause, and raising awareness as much as we possibly could.

"Parkinson's UK has arranged an event called Time To Run 2021. The idea is that you run 50 miles in 50 days and my sister Sarah Nash, myself, and my youngest Elliot, have all pledged to run 50 miles in 50 days.

"We have all got T-shirts in the Parkinson's blue colour which have our names on and team name and a photo of my dad on the front.

"Very poignantly the event finishes on April 19, the 50th day, and that would have been my mum and dad's 52nd wedding anniversary.

"The plan is for the whole family to run a mile on Sunday 18th, and my sister and I will run the last mile together in Newport, finishing at Newport cemetery, where dad's ashes are."

Sarah lives in Newport, and Joanna lives in Burntwood.

Joanna said: "We enjoy running to keep fit. We initially set out to raise £500 and at the moment we have raised over £2,000."

Donations are being made online through their Westies Warriors website, https://events.parkinsons.org.uk/st/130/s

Joanna added: "My sister has a husband called Paul, an elder son Dayton who is 17, and a seven-year-old called Cooper.

"I have a husband called Paul as well, my eldest son Cameron is 16, Libby, my daughter, is 15, and then Elliot is 12.

"Myself, my sister and Elliot are running every day, and the others are joining in to support us when they can.

"We are just so grateful for everything we have received. The higher the total, the better. The event's website has a leader board and Westies Warriors are at the top of that for team fundraising, which is really exciting. We are hoping to keep on top."