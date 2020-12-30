Calls for more Covid vaccinations for Wales

According to the latest figures up to December 23 there were 22,595 inoculated, allegedly the lowest proportionate figure for the four home countries.

Now there have been online calls for more transparency and for the Welsh Government to publish daily figures. Some believe the government is waiting for the Oxford-based vaccine to be approved before setting out on a mass effort.

Some families in North Wales say they have spoken to elderly relatives or friends in England who received vaccinations days ago.

A Welsh Government spokesman said : “Public Health Wales is publishing the figures each Thursday.”

Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board, which covers North Wales, stated on its website : “Due to the very small quantities of the COVID-19 vaccine presently available, front line healthcare staff, care/nursing home staff and residents will be the first to be vaccinated.