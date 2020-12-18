Jimmy The Mower nominated for award alongside Premier League groundsmen

Jimmy The Mower

James Broadhouse, also known as Jimmy The Mower, has been nominated for Turf Influencer Of The Year award.

The 43-year-old from Ditton Priors is running against groundsmen from giant football clubs such as Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Jimmy, who works for Ditton Services Grounds Maintenance, based in Bridgnorth, said the nomination is a "real honour and dream come true".

His day job sees him cut playing fields across Shropshire, Staffordshire and other nearby areas on behalf of councils.

Last year, Jimmy earned recognition for cutting a community football pitch, in Bilbrook, South Staffordshire, in the style of Wembley.

Speaking of his nomination, Jimmy said: "I'm just a man with a mower trying to do my best for the Saturday and Sunday cricket and football league teams in the Midlands.

"To even be on the same nomination page as the greatest groundsman in the world is a real honour. It is a dream come true just to be nominated.

"These people work in multi million pound stadiums with huge budgets. I work on council fields trying to do my best to get the games on for the kids.

"I need people to vote for me."

The other nominees include Paul Burgess, groundsman of Real Madrid, Dave Roberts of Liverpool and Roy Rigby of Manchester City.